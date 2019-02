Up at 5.30am. On a train at 6.30. Subway to university at 7.30. Studies until 4pm and then training in the evening.

"Law has always been a career that intrigues me," says Craig McCracken, whose winning goal against Ayr United saw Auchinleck Talbot become the only the second junior side to reach the Scottish Cup fifth round.

McCracken explains how he combines "long days" at university with his football as Talbot prepare to face Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.