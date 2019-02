Newly appointed Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has called on his players to start his reign as they mean to go on after being announced as Barry Gray's successor as Reds boss on Monday.

McLaughlin spent 10 years at Institute but is excited about "a fantastic opportunity to work with one of the biggest clubs in the country and some of the best players in the league".

"Our target is to climb as many positions up the table as we can," said the new Cliftonville boss.