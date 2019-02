Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his players' attitude was "spot on" and praises their defending after they extended their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 1-0 win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:00 GMT on BBC Two and on the BBC Sport website.