Amateur League side Larne Tech Old Boys surge into the last eight of the Irish Cup with a 3-1 win over Strabane Athletic.

Paul Maguire opened the scoring before two Craig Todd goals put the hosts into the quarter-finals, with Strabane scoring a late consolation through Aaron Patterson.

Intermediate side Strabane ended the game with 10-men while Larne Tech has Scott Todd dismissed in the second half.