Burnley manager Sean Dyche "can't believe" Ashley Barnes was denied a first-half penalty against Southampton, but praises his side's "fantastic mentality" after they earned a 1-1 draw with a stoppage-time equaliser.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-1 Southampton

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:30 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.