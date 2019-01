Dungannon Swifts make it three wins from their last four games with an impressive 2-1 away victory over Coleraine.

Paul McElroy fired Dungannon in front and Jamie McGonigle levelled before teenager Oisin Smyth slotted home the winner.

Kris Lindsay's side, who ended Coleraine's unbeaten run of eight games, are now 11 points clear of the relegation zone.