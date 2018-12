West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini blames the quick turnaround between games for the lack of energy in his side as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 2-0 West Ham

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.