Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino praises his side's "fantastic" 6-2 Premier League win at Everton, and says Spurs "are there" when it comes to challenging Liverpool and Manchester City for the title.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 2-6 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch highlights of the weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.