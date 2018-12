Marco Silva says Everton's 6-2 Premier League defeat at home to Tottenham would have been "different for sure" if Dominic Calvert-Lewin's headed goal had not been disallowed when the Toffees were 1-0 up.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 2-6 Tottenham Hotspur

