Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
TV
Radio
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Sports Personality
My Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Sports Personality
My Sport
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
Match of the Day
5 Live Sport
Sports Personality
Sport on the BBC
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Football
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Scottish Football
Scotland
Watch: The best Scottish Premiership goals of 2018
31 Dec 2018
31 Dec 2018
From the section
Scottish
Watch the best goals scored in the Scottish Premiership in 2018.
Available to UK viewers only.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
'Liverpool go from hunter to hunted'
14h
about 14 hours ago
From the section
Football
Van Gerwen beats Anderson to reach final
13h
about 13 hours ago
From the section
Darts
Video
Fails, photobombs & bizarre throw-ins - funniest moments of 2018
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Sport
Federer & Williams to play for first time
54m
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Tennis
The really hard sporting quiz of 2018
33m
33 minutes ago
From the section
Sport
I'm not just attack-focused - Solskjaer
15h
about 15 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments