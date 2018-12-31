Watch: The best Scottish Premiership goals of 2018

  • From the section Scottish

Watch the best goals scored in the Scottish Premiership in 2018.

Available to UK viewers only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk
  • From the section Football
Michael van Gerwen
  • From the section Darts
Funniest moments of 2018
Video
  • From the section Sport
Roger Federer and Serena Williams
  • From the section Tennis
Paul Pogba & Kylian Mbappe
  • From the section Sport
Paul Pogba (centre)
  • From the section Football
  • Comments