"We're in the safari - nothing's living out here apart from probably a few lions," former Arbroath, Dundee, Dundee United and Hibernian striker Simon Murray tells BBC Scotland's Jonathan Sutherland during a seven-hour bus journey for Bidvest Wits' match against Black Leopards.

The 26-year-old Scot says it was a "life experience" he felt compelled to grasp after leaving Hibs this summer.

Murray says the high altitude at The Students' home ground, the singing and drum-playing in the dressing-room and no longer having to run just to keep warm have all added to his adventure.

His starting appearance in their 1-0 win in Thohoyandou was his 15th for his new club and his four goals have helped a side who finished 13th last season sit second in the Premiership, two points behind Orlando Pirates but with two games in hand.