Belfast boxer Carl Frampton says it will be a case of "big fights or no fights" for the rest of his career as he prepares to take on Josh Warrington for the IBF featherweight belt in Manchester on 22 December.

Frampton says he wants to become a world champion again and unify the featherweight division

Yorkshireman Warrington sensationally clinched the world title against Lee Selby in front of a home crowd at Leeds United's Elland Road football ground in May.

The bout at Manchester Arena will be Frampton's first outside his home city of Belfast since he losing his WBA belt to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas at the beginning of 2017.