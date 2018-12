Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts, 21, says his season-long loan at La Liga club Girona is a "great idea" and that players "can't discredit playing abroad".

The number of English players starting Premier League games has reached record lows and other young England players, such as Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson in the Bundesliga, have been excelling in European leagues.

