BBC Sport Wales takes former Wrexham and Newport managers Andy Morrell and Justin Edinburgh on a trip down memory lane ahead of Saturday's FA Cup second-round tie between the two sides at the Racecourse Ground.

It is the two Welsh clubs' first meeting since the 2013 Conference play-off final, which Newport won 2-0 thanks to late goals from Christian Jolley and Aaron O'Connor to seal a return to the Football League after a 25-year absence.