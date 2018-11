New Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says he has no issues with the FAI's plans to replace him with Stephen Kenny after Euro 2020.

McCarthy has been handed a two-year contract by the FAI, with Dundalk manager Kenny taking charge of the Republic's Under-21s before making the step into the senior position.

He also joked that there might be a push for him top stay if the Republic win Euro 2020, but says hopes he can work with Kenny to push through new talent into the international set up.