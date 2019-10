University of Stirling, who are 13th out of 15 in the Lowland League, have already made history by reaching the Scottish Cup third round for the first time.

On Saturday they face League Two Elgin City for a place in the fourth round.

Head coach Chris Geddes explains why they are dreaming of cup glory, while Craig Brown, grandson of former Scotland manager and namesake Craig, admits "he gets a lot of stick about it".