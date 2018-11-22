"The more you get into it, the more mental you become."

So say the Chuff Chuffs, a musical trio who are in their seventh season of banging the drum for Inverurie Loco Works and whose attire pays tribute to railway workmen who founded the club.

"We've got a song for every player," Gordy, Tommy and Clunky told BBC Scotland's Scott Currie as their side faced Fraserburgh in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

They couldn't help engineer a victory for their side, losing a thriller 4-3, and this weekend's third round will be a less colourful place without them.

As their Highland League rivals host Auchinleck Talbot among 32 teams vying to reach the next stage and a chance of being drawn against one of the big boys from the Premiership, the Chuff Chuffs will be beating a path to Harlow Park as their team host Buckie Thistle on league duty.