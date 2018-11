Holders Dungannon Swifts progress to the semi-finals of the League Cup with a penalty shootout win over Cliftonville at Solitude.

Levi Ives opened the scoring in spectacular fashion after a scoreless 90 minutes before Johnny Lafferty equalises deep into the second half of extra-time.

The Reds failed to convert three of their spot kicks while Dungannon missed just one to set up a last four tie with either Portadown or Linfield.