BBC Sport profiles Morocco and Juventus defender Medhi Benatia, a nominee for the BBC African Footballer of the Year award 2018.

Vote for your African Footballer of the Year 2018 here where you can find Terms and Privacy Notice. The vote closes on 2 December at 20:00 GMT.

The final result will be revealed in a programme broadcast on BBC World News on 14 December at 17:30 GMT.

