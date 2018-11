Final Score pundits Kevin Kilbane and Trevor Sinclair both agree that Chorley defender Matt Challoner deserved a red card for his "dangerous" challenge on Doncaster's Herbie Kane, and also suggest that the incident was inside the box and referee Ross Joyce should have awarded a penalty to the away side.

