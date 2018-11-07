Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
TV
Radio
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
My Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
My Sport
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
Match of the Day
5 Live Sport
Sports Personality
Sport on the BBC
Scottish Football
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Scottish Football
14 passes, one wonder strike - watch EduSport's memorable goal
7 Nov 2018
7 Nov 2018
From the section
Scottish
EduSport score a great team goal during their Lowland League game against Civil Service Strollers.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Ronaldo strikes against former club Man Utd, Man City score fourth
LIVE
From the section
European Football
'I have not agreed Nasukawa deal'
1h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Boxing
Comments
No way can England omit Foakes - Vaughan
6h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Comments
Fifa would ban Super League players
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Leicester to wear tribute shirts for owner
59m
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Football
Video
14 passes, one wonder strike - watch EduSport's memorable goal
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football