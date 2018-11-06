Kane digs deep in remembrance

  • From the section Tottenham

England captain Harry Kane joins Tottenham team-mates as they dig in and plant trees to commemorate those who served in World War One.

The trees are being planted at clubs as part of a national Football Remembers campaign.

Marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the war, the campaign is designed to commemorate the footballers who fought and died, as well as the women footballers who played on at home.

Dino Bossi, a trustee of charity Remembered, also talks about sacrifices made by football at all levels during the war.

