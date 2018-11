Young Manchester City midfielder Matt Smith says he does not want to let anyone down after loan club FC Twente requested his return between Wales games.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has selected the 18-year-old in his squad for the Nations League game with Denmark on 16 November and a friendly in Albania on 20 November.

But Dutch club Twente want Smith for a league game on 18 November, even though it falls during Fifa's window for internationals.