Dungannon Swifts twice come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against 10-man Ards and move off the Premiership basement.

Johnny Frazer gave Ards the lead from the penalty spot, but Corey McMullan levelled for Kris Lindsay's men before the break.

The hosts went back in front through Kyle Cherry, who was then sent off for a second yellow card with Ally Teggart securing a point with 12 minutes to go.