Last-gasp Linfield rescue Warrenpoint draw

Andrew Waterworth scores with the last touch of the game to salvage a point for Linfield as Warrenpoint Town put in an impressive performance at Windsor Park.

Alan O'Sullivan was fouled in the area and Simon Kelly opened the scoring from the spot for Point, who lost captain Stephen Moan in the first minute following a Michael O'Connor tackle.

Waterworth struck in the sixth minute of injury time for the Blues, who missed out on the chance to go above Glenavon at the top of the Irish Premiership table.