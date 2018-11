Johnny McMurray comes off the bench to score a late winner for Ballymena United and send Glenavon to their first league defeat since the opening day of the season.

Former Lurgan Blue Andy McGrory opened the scoring against his former club in the first half before Mark Sykes equalised for the visitors.

Glenavon remain top of the table, a point ahead of Linfield with Ballymena sitting third with an unbeaten run that stretches back to September.