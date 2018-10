Mark Stafford scores in the final minute as Linfield come from a goal down to beat 10-man Dungannon Swifts 2-1 at Stangmore Park.

Douglas Wilson's header gave Kris Lindsay's men the lead, before Jake Dykes put into his own net to bring Linfield level.

Seanan Clucas was sent off for a second bookable offence before Stafford broke Dungannon hearts with a late winner.