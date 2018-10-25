Pep Guardiola's wife and two daughters were at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena the night a bomb was detonated on 22 May 2017.

The Manchester City manager said: "I was at home with my son and my wife and daughters were there.

"She called me, but immediately broke the line. And she told me: 'Something’s happened, something’s happened'

"After we went to the Arena she called me again: ‘We are out, we are out."

There were 22 people killed and hundreds injured in the attack.

