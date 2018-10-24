Linfield 'deservedly edged through' - Healy

Linfield manager David Healy believes his side "deservedly edged through" against Belfast derby rivals Glentoran in the County Antrim Shield quarter-final between the sides at Windsor Park.

Andy Mitchell gave the hosts the early lead from the spot but John Herron rifled a volley into the net from close range to equalise.

Substitute Waterworth blazed a 66th minute penalty over the bar before eventually finding the back of the net deep into extra-time, reacting quickest to poke home after the crossbar had kept out his header.

