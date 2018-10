Andy Waterworth makes amends for a missed penalty by scoring an extra-time winner as Linfield beat Glentoran 2-1 to progress to the Co Antrim Shield semi-finals.

The Blues took the lead through an early Andy Mitchell spot-kick, with John Herron levelling for the Glens in the second half.

With Mitchell off injured, Waterworth fired a second-half penalty well over the crossbar but redeemed himself by scoring the winner, reacting quickest to poke home the rebound after his header hit the bar.