A late winner from young substitute Jordan Jenkins helps 10-man Glenavon beat eight-man Glentoran 2-1 at the Oval and return to the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Robbie McDaid had headed the Glens into the lead but they were down to nine men by half-time as John Herron and Calum Birney were shown straight red cards for tackles on Mark Sykes.

Andy Hall equalised for the Lurgan Blues and Jenkins hit the winner before Willie Garrett and Rhys Marshall were shown second yellow cards for an off-the-ball skirmish in injury time.