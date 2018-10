Kris Lindsay is still searching for his first win as Dungannon Swifts boss after drawing 1-1 with Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

United took an early lead as Kofi Balmer headed home Tony Kane's corner after two minutes.

But Swifts captain Ryan Harpur responded later in the half, with Cathair Friel clipping the top of the crossbar as Ballymena went in search of a winner.