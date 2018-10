Two goals towards the end of the first half at the Showgrounds help Institute to a 2-0 Premiership win over against Darren Mullen's Newry City side.

Gareth Brown scored at the second attempt after the ball fell to him in the area in the 41st minute.

Striker Joe McCready scored a fortunate second, the ball bouncing off his face after Declan Carville misjudged Aaron Harkin's free-kick on the stroke of half-time.