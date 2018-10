New Monaco manager Thierry Henry says former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger "unlocked a lot of stuff in my mind" and also cites Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as his "reference" in football.

Henry has signed a deal until June 2021 at the French Ligue 1 club and left his role as Belgium's assistant manager to take up the post.

