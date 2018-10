Matthew Snoddy's goal after only 10 seconds sets Crusaders on their way to a 3-0 Premiership win over Glentoran at Seaview.

Glens keeper Elliott Morris couldn't hold Snoddy's immediate shot with Ross Clarke superbly curling in Crusaders' second goal from a free-kick on 12 minutes.

Crues defender Sean Ward was sent off midway through the second half but Colin Coates' deftly headed third made the game safe as the champions continued their recent improvement.