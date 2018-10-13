We'll keep fighting in Nations League - Evans

Defender Jonny Evans is disappointed that Northern Ireland remain without any points in their maiden Uefa Nations League campaign, but vows they will keep fighting in their remaining two games.

The Leicester City defender says manager Michael O'Neill has prioritised the tournament after naming strong teams in their defeats by Bosnia-Herzegovina and Austria.

Evans also rues Will Grigg's header off the post, saying they felt the ball would nestle in the net as Northern Ireland went in search of a late equaliser.

