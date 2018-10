Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says Harry Arter and assistant boss Roy Keane "have certainly made up" following the midfielder's decision to return to the squad.

Arter, on loan at Cardiff from Bournemouth, pulled out of September's games against Wales and Poland following a training ground row with Keane.

However, Arter is back in the squad for the Nations League games against Denmark and Wales, which James McClean says is a boost for the Irish.