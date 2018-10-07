I'd rather have three points than three sandwiches - Mullen

  • From the section Irish

Newry City manager Darren Mullen tells BBC Sport NI's The Irish League Show about the hospitality which the newly-promoted club provides for visiting teams.

Mullen had led the club's return to the Irish Premiership from the Mid-Ulster League and is proud of the compliments they receive for how they conduct themselves on and off the pitch.

He joins Joel Taggart and former Irish League striker Chris Morgan on this week's highlights programme, which will be available in full on the BBC iPlayer on Sunday night.

Top videos

Top Stories

A Liverpool fan outside Anfield

Liverpool v Man City - unbeaten sides meet with top spot at stake

St Johnstone v Celtic

Scottish Premiership: Four first-half goals for Celtic's Forrest; Dunne pulls one back for 10-man Hearts at Rangers

Britain's Mo Farah

Britain's Farah wins first marathon in Chicago and sets new European record

Conor McGregor

Brawls and arrests after Nurmagomedov beats McGregor

Eden Hazard

Hazard scores again as unbeaten Chelsea win at Southampton

  • From the section Football
Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal thrash Fulham for ninth straight win