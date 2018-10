Watford boss Javi Gracia says his team did "not compete at the best level" against Bournemouth but is pleased overall with their start to the season.

MATCH REPORT: Watford 0-4 AFC Bournemouth

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 2230 BST on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website (also available on iPlayer from 00:00 GMT on Monday)