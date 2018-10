Jordan Owens hits an injury-time winner to give Crusaders a 3-2 victory over derby rivals Cliftonville while Joe Gormley breaks the Reds scoring record.

Gormley moved on to a record 171 goals from a penalty and Rory Patterson levelled before Ross Clarke's brilliant free-kick put the Crues 2-1 in front.

Gormley converted another spot-kick to equalise before Owens struck from close range in the dying seconds.