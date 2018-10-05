New Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts is aiming to win promotion to the Football League and end 11 seasons of hurt since being relegated.

But Ricketts, assisted by former Bolton team mate Jussi Jaaskelainen, faces stiff competition from the likes of National League leaders Salford City, whose financial backers include some familiar faces in ex-Manchester United stars Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

Wrexham are currently fourth, just two points behind Salford who they face this season in quick succession on Boxing Day at the Racecourse Ground and then away at the Peninsula Stadium Moor Lane on New Year's Day.

Ricketts side play Havant & Waterlooville at home on Saturday in the league.