Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton is wishing 'model professional' Kris Lindsay every success in his new role as Dungannon Swifts manager.

In his final game as Hamilton's first-team coach, Lindsay helped Glenavon beat Ards to go top of the table and he now faces a quick return to Mourneview Park when he takes charge of the Swifts for the first time against his former club.

"We're just hoping that on Saturday he doesn't come back to haunt us," said Hamilton. "What ever happens, Kris will always be somebody I think very highly of and somebody that I wish well and there's no reason to doubt why he can't be a successful manager as he was a player."