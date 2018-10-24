Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Champions League
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
European Football
Explained: Pochettino's Champions League cow analogy
18 Sep 2018
18 Sep 2018
From the section
Champions League
BBC Sport explains Mauricio Pochettino's surprising Champions League 'cow' analogy.
READ MORE:
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Mourinho closing on Spurs job
1h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Ramsey double sends Wales to Euros
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Tottenham sack manager Pochettino
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
An ‘extraordinary’ sacking - but the right decision?
1h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Football
Gnabry hat-trick helps Germany beat NI
3h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Scotland beat Kazakhstan to clinch third
3h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
European Football
Comments