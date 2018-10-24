Darlington-born Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell says he is content with his decision to declare for Northern Ireland despite also being sounded out by England.

Peacock-Farrell, 21, said that Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill "made me feel wanted".

"Michael got in very early. I felt part of his plans and his future and his idea of how Northern Ireland are going to progress," said Peacock-Farrell, who could make his first competitive appearance in Saturday's Nations League opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina.