World Cup 1978: Clive Thomas' infamous final whistle

  • From the section World Cup

World Cup referee Clive Thomas looks back at his infamous decision in the 1978 World Cup to call full-time just before Brazil scored what would have been a winning goal.

In the first round of matches at the 1978 Argentina tournament, Welshman Thomas took charge of the Sweden v Brazil fixture.

With six seconds of stoppage time played Thomas whistled for full-time a moment before Brazil scored.

His decision reverberated around the world and he was never to officiate at another World Cup Finals.

Here Thomas looks back at the incident for the first time in 40 years.

Top videos

Top Stories

Patrick Day
  • From the section Boxing
Man Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Andy Murray
  • From the section Tennis
Lee Ann Walker
  • From the section Golf
Liverpool v Leicester
  • From the section Football
Darren Bent, Pepe Reina, Jamie Carragher
Video
  • From the section Football