World Cup 1978: Clive Thomas' infamous final whistle

World Cup referee Clive Thomas looks back at his infamous decision in the 1978 World Cup to call full-time just before Brazil scored what would have been a winning goal.

In the first round of matches at the 1978 Argentina tournament, Welshman Thomas took charge of the Sweden v Brazil fixture.

With six seconds of stoppage time played Thomas whistled for full-time a moment before Brazil scored.

His decision reverberated around the world and he was never to officiate at another World Cup Finals.

Here Thomas looks back at the incident for the first time in 40 years.