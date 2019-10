Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba talks to Mark Chapman about how variety is the spice of life, wanting to swim with dolphins and whether he considers himself Mancunian.

WATCH MORE: Every Chelsea goal from this year's FA Cup run

You can watch Chelsea take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final live from 16:10 BST on Saturday May 19 on BBC One and this website.

Watch the BBC documentary, The Road to Wembley, on BBC i