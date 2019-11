Watch all Chelsea's goals from this season's FA Cup as they prepare to take on Manchester United at Wembley in Saturday's final.

WATCH MORE: All 12 Man Utd goals from this year's FA Cup

WATCH MORE: Great names & great FA Cup goals: Man Utd v Chelsea

FA Cup final - Chelsea v Man Utd: Live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live, and available to stream on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer

Available to UK users only.