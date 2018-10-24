Highlights: Bachmann brace wins Chelsea FA Cup

Watch highlights as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-1 in the Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley.

READ MORE:

Top videos

Top Stories

Scotland and Ireland supporter
Match of the Day 2019 logo
Video
Bernardo Silva raises his fist in salute as his Man City team-mates celebrate behind him
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Simon Harmer and Ravi Bopara
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Luca Morisi of Italy is tackled
Gerard Deulofeu
  • From the section Football
  • Comments