Germany and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018 award.

Marozsan joins England and Olympique Lyonnais' Lucy Bronze, Denmark and VFL Wolfsburg's Pernille Harder, Australia, Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory's Sam Kerr and Netherlands and Barcelona's Lieke Martens on the five-player shortlist for the BBC award.

Voting has now closed but you can watch profiles of all the five nominees and read full terms here. The winner will be revealed on Tuesday, 22 May during Sport Today on BBC World Service from 18:30 GMT (19:30 BST), on BBC World News and on the BBC Sport website.