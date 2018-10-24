Northampton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink travels to northern France to see where the club's former player Walter Tull fell during the First World War.

Sunday 25 March will be the 100th anniversary of the death of Tull who became only the second black player in the Football League and the first black officer in the British Army.

READ MORE: Walter Tull - The incredible story of a football pioneer and war hero

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 24 March at 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.